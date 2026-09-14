BJYM is hosting the 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra' from Sept 17-Oct 7 to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service. Over 1,000 youth will join, engaging in service activities to promote nation-building, inspired by Modi's journey.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is organising the "Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra" to bring to the youth of the country the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of continuous public service and nation-building commitment. Starting September 17 and continuing until October 7th, this journey will travel simultaneously in two directions—from Vadnagar to Varanasi and from Varanasi to Vadnagar. Over 1,000 youth service travelers from various parts of the country will participate.

A Campaign for Service and Nation-Building

Hemang Joshi, National President of the BJYM and Lok Sabha MP from Vadodara, speaking to media representatives at the Circuit House here today, said that this event is not merely a bike journey, but a comprehensive campaign to connect the country's youth with service, society, and nation-building, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service. He said that the Prime Minister's public life is an inspiring journey of service, dedication, and the spirit of "nation first" for the youth. This Seva Yatra from Varanasi to Vadnagar is an effort to transform that philosophy of life into the resolve of the youth.

Joshi stated that the objective is not to make youth mere spectators of change, but to make them active participants in nation-building.

Symbolism of Vadnagar and Varanasi

According to him, Vadnagar symbolizes Prime Minister Modi's childhood, struggle, and inspiration in his early life, while Varanasi symbolizes his current Lok Sabha constituency and an important chapter in his public service. Connecting these two places through service symbolizes the connection between the Prime Minister's life journey and the resolve of youth power.

Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat: A Journey of Unity

Hemang Joshi explained that the Yatra will involve youth from various parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Bihar, and the Northeast. These youth, hailing from different languages, regions, and cultures, will march together on the path of service. He said that this image of unity in diversity will further strengthen the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

He explained that the Yatra will pass through 20 different routes, named after sacred rivers of India. Running in both directions, the Yatra will reach 10 states, 193 districts, 773 tehsils, and 1,159 villages. During this period, youth will not be limited to simply completing the Yatra, but will instead connect each stop with social concerns and service activities.

Service Over Ceremony: The Yatra's Core Mission

According to Dr. Joshi, each stop of the Yatra will be an opportunity for youth to serve. Through approximately 25 types of service activities, Seva Yatris will directly connect with local society. These include various activities including tree plantation and Seva Vatika, cleanliness drive, Drug Free India Campaign, TB Free India Campaign, honouring saints and sages, honouring sanitation workers, water conservation, and plastic-free awareness.

He stated that the message of the Yatra is clear: "Welcome not with garlands, but with service and cleanliness." In keeping with this vision, the "Swagat Se Swagat" initiative has also been launched. Two days before the Seva Yatris arrive at a destination, local BJP Yuva Morcha workers will conduct a cleanliness drive. This will connect the Yatra's welcome with social participation and public service rather than a formality.

A Confluence of Faith and Culture

The water of holy rivers has also been made an important symbol in the Yatra to convey the message of faith, culture, and national unity. Seva Yatris traveling from Vadnagar to Varanasi will carry water from the holy rivers of Gujarat to Kashi Vishwanath Dham and perform the Jalabhishek of Baba Vishwanath. Meanwhile, Seva Yatris travelling from Varanasi to Vadnagar will carry water from the holy rivers of Uttar Pradesh to perform the Jalabhishek at the Shri Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar.

Hemang Joshi stated that India's rivers are not just sources of water, but the lifeblood of the country's civilization, culture, and faith. Therefore, linking river water to the Yatra expresses a shared resolve for cultural unity, faith, and service. Connecting Varanasi and Vadnagar with this cultural link of water will be a special attraction of the Yatra.

Inspiring Youth for a Developed India

BJYM National President Dr. Hemang Joshi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his public life, has given the message that the purpose of politics is not merely to gain power, but to serve society and nation-building. The "Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra" is an effort to convey this idea to the youth of the country.

He emphasised that nation-building is not solely the responsibility of the government. Every citizen, and especially the youth, has a crucial role to play in this. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's 25 years of public service, the BJYM strives to inspire the nation's youth to embrace service in their respective fields and play an active role in building a developed India.

He stated that when youth from different states and regions travel together with a shared commitment to service, it will not only strengthen connections among youth at the organizational level but also enhance their direct connection with various sections of society. (ANI)