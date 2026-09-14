Kangra Police busted a rave party at a hostel in Dharamshala, recovering various drugs including chitta and opium. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against two persons, including the owner of the EDM Hostel.

Rave Party Busted in Dharamshala

Kangra Police busted an alleged rave party at a hostel in Upper Dharamkot near McLeodganj during the intervening night of September 13 and 14 and recovered small quantities of chitta, opium, charas and cannabis, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source, police conducted a raid at EDM Hostel in Upper Dharamkot, falling under the jurisdiction of McLeodganj Police Station, in the early hours of September 14.

Drugs Seized, Two Arrested

During the search of the premises, police recovered 0.95 gram of chitta, 3.7 grams of opium, 1.33 grams of charas and 1.54 grams of ganja/cannabis flowers, according to the Himachal Pradesh Police.

Fifteen persons were medically examined by the police in connection with the proceedings.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at McLeodganj Police Station against two persons -- Aamir Khan, 35, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Radhesh Ranjan Pajoria, 37, a resident of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and the leaseholder/owner of EDM Hostel.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the hostel owner/leaseholder was allegedly hosting rave parties at the premises on September 13 and 14, police said.

Party Promoted Via Social Media

The timely intervention by Kangra Police led to the disruption of the alleged rave party and prevented further illegal activities, the police said.

Investigators have also found that the parties were allegedly being promoted and advertised through social media platforms and closed online groups.

Police have collected screenshots and other digital evidence related to the alleged promotion of the parties, while further verification and examination of the digital evidence is underway.

Police Vow Strict Action

Kangra Police said it would continue stringent action against the possession, supply, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs, as well as against persons facilitating or promoting such activities.

The police also warned that establishments being used for drug-related or other unlawful activities would face concerted legal action.