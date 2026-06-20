A 32-year-old orchestra dancer was allegedly shot dead for refusing to comply with the demands of three youths during a late-night performance during a wedding celebration in Bihar's Gopalganj district.

A 32-year-old orchestra dancer was allegedly shot dead for refusing to comply with the demands of three youths during a late-night performance during a wedding celebration in Bihar's Gopalganj district. The victim, identified as Sonu Gond, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, was killed during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Patohwa village under the Kateya police station area.

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The incident occurred at around 1 am during the wedding festivities of Mahendra Kushwaha's daughter. A wedding procession had arrived from Uttar Pradesh, and an orchestra performance had been arranged to entertain guests attending the ceremony.

According to eyewitnesses, Sonu had been performing continuously on stage when three youths allegedly joined the gathering around midnight. The trio repeatedly pressured the dancer to accompany them and perform according to their wishes. However, Sonu refused to comply.

Ramnarayan Yadav, owner of the orchestra troupe, said that after rejecting the youths' demands, Sonu stepped off the stage and went to rest in a tent set up behind the wedding venue.

Police said the accused later attempted to take him to a secluded spot. When Sonu resisted, one of the youths allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot him in the stomach. The dancer collapsed immediately after sustaining the gunshot wound.

The sound of gunfire drew guests and locals to the scene. Sonu was rushed for medical treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Panic gripped the wedding gathering following the shooting, while the accused fled the scene.

Police teams rushed to the village after receiving information and launched a search operation.

SHO Awadhesh Kumar said the accused have been identified and raids are underway to nab them.

“An FIR has been registered against five named accused in the case. Efforts are underway to arrest the three suspects involved in the murder. The motive behind the crime is being investigated,” Kumar said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Sonu is survived by his wife, three young children, and a younger brother, all of whom depended on him for support.