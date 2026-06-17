A content creator from Bihar has taken social media by storm after a video of her performing to Michael Jackson’s legendary track Billie Jean in a saree went viral.

A content creator from Bihar has taken social media by storm after a video of her performing to Michael Jackson’s legendary track Billie Jean in a saree went viral, earning widespread admiration for her remarkable dance skills. Komal Kumari, who regularly shares dance content on Instagram, showcased an electrifying tribute to the King of Pop that quickly captured the internet’s attention. Dressed in a saree, Komal began her performance with some of Michael Jackson’s most recognisable poses before flawlessly transitioning into several of his iconic dance moves.

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She effortlessly blended Jackson’s trademark style with her own flair. From striking his signature stances to recreating his celebrated choreography with precision and confidence, Komal delivered a strong performance.

Despite dancing in a saree, Komal moved with remarkable ease and energy, leaving viewers impressed by her command over every step.

As the video gained traction online, social media users flooded the comments section with praise. Many hailed her as a genuinely talented performer whose skills deserved recognition far beyond the novelty of dancing to a Michael Jackson classic in traditional clothing.

Others reflected on the impact of the late music icon, joking that Michael Jackson’s music had become a part of the soul of generations of fans and continued to inspire performers around the world.