Five armed men entered a Bihar hospital, casually walked into a patient's room, pumped bullets into him and escaped.

Unidentified assailants shot a prisoner, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment, police said on Thursday. The prisoner, Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said.

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting. The prisoner is undergoing treatment.

"A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of cases of murder are registered. He was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. The rival gang shot him. He is undergoing treatment, and with the help of the Buxar police, we are identifying the members of the rival gang, Chandan Sheru gang," SSP Kartikay Sharma said.

The police are identifying the shooters as they have their photographs.

Further investigation is underway.