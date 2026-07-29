Two men were arrested by Bengaluru's J.J. Nagar police for an armed robbery in Padarayanapura. They threatened a woman's daughter with a fake weapon and stole valuables worth over Rs 25 lakh. Police have recovered gold, cash, and a vehicle.

Two individuals were arrested by Bengaluru's J.J. Nagar police in connection with an armed robbery case where the accused forced their way into a Padarayanapura residence, threatened a woman's daughter with a fake weapon, and fled with valuables worth over twenty-five lakh rupees.

Police have recovered 139 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 8 lakh in cash and one two-wheeler used in the crime. The total value of the recovered property is Rs 25,50,000.

The Robbery and Complaint

According to police, the complainant, a resident of 7th Cross, Padarayanapura, lodged a complaint on 6th July 2026. She stated that on the same day, two unidentified persons forcibly entered her house while her daughter was alone.

The accused allegedly threatened the daughter with a knife and struck her on the head with a fake lighter pistol, causing a bleeding injury. They then took gold jewellery kept in the bedroom cupboard along with Rs 2 lakh in cash and fled. Based on the complaint, a robbery case was registered at J.J. Nagar Police Station, police said.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, police collected information from informants. On 10th July 2026, two persons were apprehended near Haleguddadahalli along with a two-wheeler. During interrogation, both confessed to their involvement in the offence.

The accused were produced before the court on 11th July 2026, and police obtained five days' custody for further investigation.

Recovery of Stolen Valuables

During interrogation, the accused said they had kept part of the robbed gold jewellery and cash at the residence of one of the accused at 4th Cross, Chamarajpet. On 11th July 2026, police recovered 105 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 8 lakh in cash from the house.

The accused also said the remaining gold jewellery had been handed over to a relative. On 16th July 2026, the relative produced a 34-gram gold bar before police, which was seized. With these recoveries, police have seized 139 grams of gold jewellery including the 34-gram gold bar, Rs 8 lakh in cash and the two-wheeler used in the offence.

On 14th July 2026, both accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Commendation for Police Team

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Sri Yatheeesh N, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, and under the leadership of Uday Bhaskar G.V., Assistant Commissioner of Police, Byatarayanapura Sub-Division. The team led by Inspector Sri Kantaraj K. of J.J. Nagar Police Station, along with other officers and staff, detected the case. (ANI)