West Bengal Elections 2026: TMC's Mahua Moitra Casts Vote in Nadia | Phase 2 Polling

West Bengal Elections 2026: TMC's Mahua Moitra Casts Vote in Nadia
TMC leader Mahua Moitra casts her vote at Polling Booth No. 120, Karimpur Girls High School during the second phase of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026 in Nadia.Catch the light-hearted and funny moments from the polling booth as voting gets underway
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