A temple shop in Andhra Pradesh was ordered to pay a Rs 7 lakh penalty for overcharging a devotee Rs 7 for a water bottle. The East Godavari District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also awarded compensation to the complainant and directed the temple to ensure MRP compliance by its vendors.

A temple shop in Andhra Pradesh has been ordered to pay a hefty Rs 7 lakh penalty after allegedly charging a devotee more than the printed price of a water bottle. Additionally, the store was instructed by the East Godavari District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay the complaint and return the extra money.

D Venkateswara Rao filed the lawsuit against Satya Deva Fancy Coconuts and Cool Drinks, a licensed business that operates on the grounds of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Annavaram. The Commission discovered that the seller had collected Rs 7 more than the packed water bottle's Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in its order dated August 28, 2026, which was issued in response to a consumer complaint.

The commission granted the complainant Rs 10,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 for litigation costs in addition to directing a return of the extra Rs 7. The merchant was also instructed to deposit Rs 7 lakh with the Consumer Welfare Fund.

Additionally, the Commission gave the Devasthanam instructions to exercise its supervisory authority to make sure that all authorised stores on the temple grounds prominently display the MRP of packaged goods.

The guidelines are meant to protect devotees' consumer rights and stop similar cases of overcharging.

Stricter oversight of businesses operating within the temple grounds and more adherence to MRP regulations are anticipated to result from the ruling.