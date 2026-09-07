A video circulating on social media shows a man apparently rolling repeatedly along the ground towards a temple, with the journey claimed to cover around 5 km. People accompanying him appear to place mattresses or sponges along his path while others dance nearby. The unusual act of devotion has triggered sharply divided reactions online.

A video showing an unusual act of devotion has gone viral on social media, with a man seen repeatedly rolling along the ground (for Shayana Pradakshinam ritual, which means prostration in lying posture) as he makes his way reportedly towards Kamadgiri Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. According to the claim accompanying the footage, the man travelled around 5 km in this manner. However, the exact location of the temple, the distance covered and the circumstances surrounding the journey have not been independently verified.

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People create a softer path for the man

In the video, several people can be seen accompanying the man during his journey.

People appear to place mattresses or sponges on the ground ahead of him, creating a softer path as he continues rolling forward. Others can be seen walking alongside him, while some reportedly dance during the journey.

The unusual scene has drawn considerable attention online, with users debating whether the act represents deep religious devotion or an unnecessary spectacle.

Social media users divided over ,viral video

The reactions to the video have been sharply divided.

Some users defended the man, arguing that everyone has the right to follow their own religious beliefs. One person questioned why others should interfere with an individual's chosen form of devotion.

Another user pointed out that the people accompanying the man appeared to be making considerable efforts themselves, asking why the focus was solely on his act.

Others praised what they described as his spiritual dedication.

However, several viewers questioned the purpose of the exercise and whether such a practice was actually prescribed by any religious tradition. Some suggested that acts such as helping poor people or cleaning public spaces would be a more meaningful way of expressing devotion.

Critics question the spectacle

Some reactions were openly critical, with users calling the scene excessive and questioning whether religious devotion should involve such elaborate arrangements. A few commenters also joked that the people putting down mattresses and accompanying the man appeared to be doing as much work as he was.

Others questioned whether the act was genuinely about devotion or had become a performance for social media.

The debate has also raised a broader question about how religious practices are portrayed online, particularly when unusual acts are recorded and shared widely without their original context.