A fire, reportedly caused by a gas cylinder explosion, damaged a food stall in Hyderabad but resulted in no casualties. In a separate incident, a major disaster was averted in Visakhapatnam as a bus caught fire after all passengers had alighted.

Fire at Hyderabad Food Stall

A fire broke out at a food stall in Hyderabad's Puppalaguda locality on Monday morning. Reportedly, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder. According to officials, no casualties were reported during the incident. The explosion caused visible damage to the stall structure and nearby surroundings, with flames spreading rapidly. Officials are yet to ascertain the exact extent of the damage. Further details are awaited.

Major Disaster Averted in Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, a major disaster was averted in Visakhapatnam on Saturday when a bus caught fire shortly after all passengers safely disembarked at the Dwaraka Bus Station. Providing details of the incident, APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager Appala Naidu stated that the vehicle had departed at 5:00 PM yesterday and completed its overnight journey, pulling into the Dwaraka station at approximately 7:00 AM. He said, "This morning, a fire accident occurred involving a bus belonging to the Nellore-1 Depot (Zone 3). The bus started its journey yesterday at 5:00 PM and arrived at the Dwaraka Bus Station at around 7:00 AM today.” "Upon arrival, all passengers safely alighted, and the parcel services were completely unloaded," Naidu added. After offloading commuters, the drivers were driving the empty coach toward the Waltair Depot, where designated rest quarters are maintained for Zone 3 personnel. While en route, the driver noticed smoke billowing from the vehicle, promptly pulled over to the side of the road, and alerted local administrative heads. (ANI)