Telangana Congress's Motha Rohit slammed BRS leader KTR's mock Assembly as a 'cheap mean'. KTR defended it, saying Congress suspended BRS MLAs to hide corruption and was making a mockery of democracy by not discussing public issues.

Congress Slams BRS Mock Assembly

Telangana Congress leader Motha Rohit on Monday criticised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao over the mock Assembly organised at Telangana Bhavan, alleging that the opposition party was not engaging in constructive criticism and was instead resorting to "cheap means" in a democracy.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader called the BRS party’s decision to hold a mock assembly during the Telangana Assembly’s discussion on the 22-A land and revenue issue as "imitating" the mannerisms of ministers. "The day before yesterday, KTR organised a mock Assembly at Telangana Bhavan. The people of Telangana are once again shocked by the way BRS leaders are behaving in a democracy, criticising the government not in a constructive manner, but resorting to such cheap means," Motha Rohit said.

"Trying to imitate the mannerisms of ministers and belittle them is not the way a democracy works. When you have issues with the functioning of the government, you can always come forward with constructive criticism," he added. The Congress leader questioned whether such conduct was what the people of Telangana expected from the opposition leaders.

"Is this what the people of Telangana are expecting from you? The people of Telangana are expecting responsible behaviour from you. He is setting a benchmark that, it seems, only he can bring down further. As a responsible government, we are not going to be distracted or discouraged by such behaviour. We will continue our sincere efforts to uplift the state of Telangana," he said. The Congress leader further alleged that KTR, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and senior leader Harish Rao were responsible for the alleged decline of the state during their 10-year rule. "He is stooping to such a low each and every day. He's setting a benchmark which can be brought down by only himself. So we, as a responsible government, are not going to be let down by such behaviour. We are going to continue with our sincere efforts to uplift the state of Telangana which was ruined in 10 years by the same KTR, KCR and Mr Harish," Rohit said.

KTR Hits Back, Alleges Corruption

His remarks came after KT Rama Rao had alleged that the Telangana government suspended BRS MLAs from the Assembly to prevent them from raising questions over an alleged Rs 200-crore land deal involving a company linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother.

KT Rama Rao said the Congress government had made a "mockery" of the legislature and alleged that the ruling party was not allowing the opposition to raise public issues in the Assembly. KTR said, "The Congress government in Telangana has made a complete mockery of what a legislature should do and how a legislature should behave. Therefore, instead of discussing public issues, they have chosen a dictatorial path, suspended all the BRS MLAs, and are conducting the House according to their own wishes and fancy."

"Since they have made a mockery of democracy, today we chose to conduct a mock assembly, where we highlighted all the public issues that have been brought to us right before the session," he added. KTR alleged that the Congress government was involved in corruption through the 22A Act, claiming that the prohibited registry of lands had increased after the BRS left office.

"They have also indulged in massive corruption in many other areas, which we have also highlighted. For example, the Chief Minister's own brother is getting a piece of land allotted, which is worth ₹200 crore, for only about ₹7.5 crore. Massive, massive corruption," he alleged. The BRS working president said the party hoped the government would revoke the suspension of BRS MLAs and allow them to participate in Assembly proceedings.

"We hope that, at least now, the government will wake up, revoke the suspension, invite us back, and continue to give us an opportunity to speak in the Assembly and raise public issues, which is what we have been elected for," KTR said.

Mock Assembly to Highlight 'Govt Failures'

On Saturday, the BRS organised a mock Assembly at Telangana Bhavan after several of its MLAs were suspended from the state Assembly for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. The exercise was aimed at highlighting what the party alleged were failures of the Congress government.

During the mock proceedings, BRS leaders raised issues concerning irrigation, power supply, farmers, land and revenue matters, tribal welfare and the alleged non-implementation of Congress’ election promises. (ANI)