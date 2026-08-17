A young boy from West Bengal with a rare medical condition that forced him to live in a pond has been airlifted to Mumbai for treatment. The intervention came from Anant Ambani after a video of the boy went viral on social media.

A young boy from West Bengal's Murshidabad, who had been living in a pond due to a debilitating medical condition, has been airlifted to Mumbai for specialised medical evaluation and treatment following intervention by Reliance Industries Executive Director, Anant Ambani.

A Bizarre Condition

Iqbal, a teenager from Beldanga, had been spending days and nights in ponds, saying that whenever he came out of the water, he experienced a severe burning sensation across his body. He also described feeling as though a supernatural presence possessed him, prompting him to remain in the water for prolonged periods.

Viral Video Prompts Action

After a video showing the boy in a pond eating snacks went viral on social media, a team of medical experts reviewed his case. On the instructions of Anant Ambani, arrangements were made to airlift Iqbal to Mumbai, where he has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for specialised evaluation and treatment.

Community Concern and Family's Plea

Iqbal's condition had raised concern among residents, who said he could often be seen floating in ponds from morning until late at night and sometimes moving between different water bodies. His parents said they had previously taken him to a hospital but saw no improvement. They also said they were unable to afford prolonged treatment and appealed for assistance.

Medical Experts Warn of Risks

Doctors have also warned about the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to water. A dermatologist at SSKM Hospital said extended immersion can cause skin maceration, making the skin pale, soft and more vulnerable to irritation, cracks and infection. Another dermatologist said continuous moisture could increase the risk of fungal and bacterial infections and stressed that Iqbal should undergo a medical examination and not remain in ponds for long hours.

A New Chapter in Mumbai

With his admission in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Iqbal now begins a new chapter under the country's leading medical specialists. (ANI)