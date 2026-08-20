4 4 Image Credit : our own

Is Lokesh Kanagaraj the director in question?

Netizens connected the dots. While Bussy Anand was speaking, TVK MLA and Agriculture Minister Vinoth gestured towards Minister Vignesh. Vignesh won from the Kinathukadavu constituency. And who is the famous director from Kinathukadavu? None other than Lokesh Kanagaraj. The internet is now buzzing with the news that Vijay denied a ticket even to the man who gave him two blockbusters, 'Master' and 'Leo'.