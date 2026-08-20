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CM Vijay Rejected This Famous Director’s MLA Seat Demand—Find Out Who It Is, What Happened Next?
A famous director was reportedly linked to an MLA seat under CM Vijay’s TVK. Here’s what sparked the political buzz and why Vijay’s decision has attracted attention in Tamil Nadu.
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Bussy Anand spills the beans in the assembly.
During a debate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Minister for Water Resources N. Anand, also known as Bussy Anand, shared a story. He said that about one and a half years ago, a famous director who had worked with Vijay asked for a ticket to contest elections.
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Vijay's firm stand: Party workers come first.
Bussy Anand explained Vijay's reasoning. Vijay apparently told the director, 'I can't give you the seat by ignoring the district secretary who has worked for the party for so many years.' This showed Vijay's loyalty to his party workers.
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Netizens on a mission to find the director.
Anand said this incident proves Vijay values grassroots workers over big names. As soon as Anand dropped this secret in the assembly, netizens went into overdrive trying to figure out who the director was. But the clue was right there in the assembly itself.
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Is Lokesh Kanagaraj the director in question?
Netizens connected the dots. While Bussy Anand was speaking, TVK MLA and Agriculture Minister Vinoth gestured towards Minister Vignesh. Vignesh won from the Kinathukadavu constituency. And who is the famous director from Kinathukadavu? None other than Lokesh Kanagaraj. The internet is now buzzing with the news that Vijay denied a ticket even to the man who gave him two blockbusters, 'Master' and 'Leo'.
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