A little girl from Arunachal Pradesh firmly told a man she was Indian after he asked if she was Chinese. Her response to the racist question has gone viral.

A little girl from Arunachal Pradesh has won hearts online with her powerful response after being asked whether she was Chinese. Her innocent yet firm message - “Humko Indian bolo (Call us Indian)” - has struck a chord with thousands on social media. In a viral video, the child is seen calmly explaining why the question upset her. Rather than ignoring the remark, she directly addressed the stereotype and spoke about the hurt it caused.

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“Hum log Indian hain. Aap humko Chinese bolne se hum bohot gussa hotey hain, bohot dukhi hote hain. Humko Indian bolo. Hum India ka hai. Hum Itanagar mein rehte hai (We are from India. When you call us Chinese, we get very angry and very sad. Call us Indian. We are Indian. We live in Itanagar),” the girl said in the most adorable way.

Many social media users praised the child for standing up for herself with remarkable clarity, while others highlighted the racial stereotypes and casual assumptions frequently faced by people from Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states.

Several users also expressed affection for the girl and offered words of support, stressing that she should never have to prove or explain her Indian identity.