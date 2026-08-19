Rare reports have been received of a disorder called erythromelalgia, which causes bouts of searing pain, warmth and redness, usually in the hands and feet. Cooling the afflicted part will relieve the symptoms.

A 16-year-old kid from Murshidabad, who allegedly spent years in ponds to avoid a terrible burning sensation in his body, has now reached Mumbai for expert medical attention. Videos of Beldanga’s Iqbal Sheikh in his abnormal state went popular on the internet, which rekindled the focus on his protracted battle for diagnosis and treatment, following which he was evacuated to Mumbai.

Anant Ambani Speaks Up After Viral Videos

According to reports, Anant Ambani took note of Iqbal’s issue when footage surfaced of the teen spending extended periods in pond water. Ambani was said to have made preparations to bring Iqbal to Mumbai for additional medical examination, the papers said.

He has been taken to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, where physicians are expected to conduct extensive tests to determine the cause of his ailments.

Why Did Iqbal Stay in a Pond for So Much Time?

According to sources, Iqbal says he has a burning sensation whenever he comes out of the water. It is said that he finds brief respite by being under water and he spends lengthy periods in ponds.

Videos circulating online showed him eating while sitting in the water, with local neighbours apparently helping by bringing him food. His family had previously sought medical treatment but were struggling with the cost of long-term specialist care.

What Happened to Iqbal Outside Water?

Iqbal is said to endure intense burning and agony when exposed to the air for lengthy durations. He finds brief respite by staying submerged in chilly water, which has caused him to spend hours, and occasionally days, in ponds.

The strange pattern has made life very tough for the adolescent. Reports suggest that while in the water, he has even eaten meals with the aid of family members and local residents during these periods.

Is Iqbal Having Erythromelalgia?

Rare reports have been received of a disorder called erythromelalgia, which causes bouts of searing pain, warmth and redness, usually in the hands and feet. Cooling the afflicted part will relieve the symptoms.

But it must also be stressed that Iqbal has not been formally diagnosed with erythromelalgia. The physicians have not yet determined a definite medical cause for his problems, although reports have also indicated the potential of anhidrosis.

His situation thus has to be looked at in detail and not diagnosed on the basis of symptoms or social media reports.

How Iqbal was brought to Mumbai?

Iqbal was said to have received special medical care with the support of Anant Ambani after his condition went viral. The boy was transported to Mumbai and was transferred to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital where he is likely to undergo additional assessment.

The team of doctors in Mumbai might undertake extensive testing to find out what causes his burning feeling and why he gets comfort when he is immersed in water.

What Doctors Need to Know

The main issue today is if Iqbal has an unusual neurological, dermatological, metabolic or other underlying condition. Doctors will need to make a precise diagnosis before they decide on therapy.

For Iqbal and his family, the Mumbai therapy might be a turning point after years of suffering with an inexplicable ailment. The first thing to do is to find out what is causing his burning feeling and whether it can be addressed without him having to resort to pond water to relieve his symptoms.

Iqbal’s New Chapter

After years of suffering with inexplicable symptoms and limited access to expert care, Iqbal’s presence in Mumbai represents a key turning point. His family hope now that extensive medical examinations will finally give a definite diagnosis and, most crucially, a therapy that will enable him live without having to depend on pond water for relief.