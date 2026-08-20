A YouTuber's social experiment at Haridwar's Kawad Mela found that a person could earn Rs 4,000 in a day by begging. The video has gone viral.

A YouTuber's social experiment at Haridwar's Kawad Mela set out to find how much a person could earn by begging at a major religious gathering. The video of their experience has gone viral and left people stunned.

YouTuber Puroshottam Vashisht and his friend Sachin conducted the experiment. Sachin went undercover as a beggar, changing his appearance completely, wearing torn clothes, smearing dirt on his face, and carrying a small bowl. He also hung a UPI QR code around his neck.

The duo expected to make around Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 but were shocked by the amount

The duo expected to make around Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000. For the first few hours, earnings were modest, with Sachin collecting around Rs 130. A sunglasses seller gifted him a pair, and the QR code brought in around Rs 40.

Scroll to load tweet…

After four hours, Sachin had collected Rs 800. By the end of the experiment, they had collected around Rs 4,000. They calculated that someone earning a similar amount daily could make nearly Rs 1.2 lakh in a month.

The duo acknowledged that the money came with a physical and mental cost. They described begging as extremely tedious and urged viewers not to take it up and instead earn through honest work.

Social media users reacted with surprise. Some questioned whether begging at religious spots has become an organized business. Others pointed out that a one-day experiment cannot capture the hardships of those who actually depend on begging.

The video continues to spark debate online.