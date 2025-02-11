Four generations of Ambanis take holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, SEE viral pics here

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his mother Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, their wives Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren, and other family members, took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Feb 11, 2025, 8:24 PM IST

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his family took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Mukesh Ambani along with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari took the dip.


The family was also accompanied by Mukesh Ambani's mother-in-law, Poonamben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal. The four generations of Ambanis joined millions on a spiritual pilgrimage at the confluence of the sacred waters of Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.

Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara performed the Ganga Puja. Following the puja, Mukesh Ambani met Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram. At the Ashram, the Ambani family distributed sweets and life jackets.

As per data, 15 days before the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, the total number of sadhus, devotees, Kalpavasis, bathers and householders have already crossed 450 million mark on Tuesday morning.

By 8 am on Tuesday, about 50 lakh devotees took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam, with which the total number of people taking bath at Maha Kumbh crossed 450 million. With two important bathing festivals still left, the number of those taking a bath is expected to go above 500 million.

Prominent people like President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (including the cabinet) have taken a dip in the confluence.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26.

