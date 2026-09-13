A retired doctor and his teacher wife were targeted in a chain-snatching attempt in Ajmer, around 100 metres from their home. The suspects’ motorcycle fell at a speed breaker, while the couple also fell from their scooter. One accused allegedly threatened the woman with an imitation pistol before fleeing but was caught by locals.

A chain-snatching attempt targeting a retired doctor and his teacher wife in Ajmer, Rajasthan took an unexpected turn when their attackers fell from their motorcycle due to a speed breaker and one of them was caught by local residents. Retired doctor Mahendra Jain, 69, and his wife Suchitra Jain, 66, were returning home to Civil Lines from Vaishali Nagar on a scooter around 8 pm on Saturday, according to a report by Bhaskar English.

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The couple were just around 100 metres from their home when two men riding a motorcycle allegedly tried to snatch Suchitra Jain's chain.

Robbers fall at speed breaker

Viral videos showed the motorcycle carrying the two suspects losing control while attempting the robbery and falling at a speed breaker. The couple also fell from their scooter and landed on the road.

The man sitting behind the motorcycle reportedly got up and moved towards Suchitra Jain, who had fallen nearby. He allegedly pointed an imitation pistol at her and broke the chain from her neck.

The woman then raised an alarm, prompting people from the surrounding area to rush towards the spot.

Seeing the crowd approach, the man carrying the imitation weapon tried to escape. However, local residents caught him and handed him over to the police.

His accomplice managed to flee while reportedly displaying the imitation pistol.

Police recover motorcycle and fake pistol

After receiving information about the incident, Constable Ramavatar and other personnel from Civil Lines police station reached the spot, reported Bhaskar.

Police took the suspect into custody and recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident, along with the imitation pistol. Civil Lines police station in-charge Shambhu Singh told Bhaskar officers had received information about an attempted robbery involving a couple travelling on a scooter.

He said local residents had caught one suspect and handed him over to the police. The accused is being questioned, while efforts are underway to trace the second man who escaped. Police have not yet disclosed the identity of the arrested suspect.

The police said further action would be taken according to the rules once the complaint is received.

The incident has also prompted reactions online. Several users praised the local residents for catching one of the suspects, while others called for strict action against the accused.

Some comments, however, called for the suspects to be beaten, while others joked about the failed robbery and the role of the speed breaker.