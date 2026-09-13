AAP's Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Goa First' alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP). He pitched it as a credible alternative to the BJP and Congress, stating Goans had no real choice and the new alliance will win on its own merit.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced an alliance with Vijai Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party (GFP), naming the alliance 'Goa First' and pitching it as an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

A new alternative to BJP, Congress

Addressing mediapersons, Kejriwal said the formation of the 'Goa First' alliance was necessary as people of the state had been observing the political situation for years and realised that they had no real choice. "This alliance became necessary because the people of Goa have been observing the political situation for years and have realised that they have had no real choice," he said.

Kejriwal said people in Goa had been left with only two options of voting for either the BJP or the Congress, while alleging that an understanding existed between the two parties. "They have had to vote for either the Congress or the BJP, while an understanding has existed between the two parties. People want an alternative. Until now, the people have had no option other than the BJP or the Congress," he said.

Kejriwal added, "Today, for the first time, an alternative has emerged in the form of 'Goa First'—an alliance that is neither the BJP nor the Congress."

'Goa First' will win on its own merit

He further said that those who wanted to defeat the BJP or were disappointed with the Congress could support the alliance. "Those who wish to defeat the BJP can vote for it, as can those who are fed up with the Congress’s betrayals. 'Goa First' is not merely a theoretical alliance; it will win. A 'Goa First' government will be formed on our own strength. We will win on our own merit. This is a credible and honest alliance that is loyal to the people of Goa," Kejriwal said.

Goa is currently governed by the BJP, with Pramod Sawant serving as the Chief Minister. The state is expected to hold its next Assembly elections in 2027. AAP currently governs Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and has a significant political presence in Delhi. (ANI)