HP Governor Kavinder Gupta visited the Jwalamukhi Temple and offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of the people of Himachal Pradesh and the nation. He also prayed for the good health and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, on Sunday paid obeisance at the revered Jwalamukhi Temple and sought blessings. The Governor offered prayers and prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh and the nation.

He also prayed for the good health and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for his continued leadership in taking the nation forward on the path of progress and development.

Governor on State's Spiritual Heritage

Gupta said that the sacred temples and pilgrimage sites of Himachal Pradesh are not only centres of faith and devotion but also an integral part of the State’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. He emphasised the need to preserve and promote the State’s religious traditions, ancient heritage and spiritual legacy.