A family’s outing at Maharashtra’s Amboli waterfalls turned frightening when a snake suddenly fell from above near a man carrying a child. A viral video shows young girls screaming as visitors panic and the reptile moves towards the rocks and flowing water before disappearing. Social media users debated whether it was a cobra or common krait.

A family outing at Amboli waterfalls in Maharashtra took a frightening turn when a snake suddenly fell from above, leaving visitors screaming and scrambling to move away. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows woman and young girls sitting on rocks near the waterfall when a man carrying a small child approaches them. And this is when suddenly a snake falls from above and lands on or very close to the man.

The girls immediately begin screaming after realising what had happened. People standing nearby also appear shocked as the snake moves towards the rocks and flowing water before eventually disappearing from sight.

'Move, move, it's a huge snake'

The crowd can be heard shouting in panic as people try to move away from the reptile.

“Move, move,” some visitors can be heard saying, with others calling it a cobra because of its appearance.

Some social media users claimed it was a common krait rather than a cobra, while others continued to describe it as a cobra.

The uncertainty over the species did little to reduce the panic among visitors, who were gathered close to the water and on slippery rocks.

Baby in man's arms raises safety concerns

The video also triggered concern over the safety of visitors at waterfalls, particularly during the monsoon.

Several users pointed out that the rocks around waterfalls can become extremely slippery and questioned the decision to stand on them while carrying a young child.

“What if you slip while carrying a baby?” one commenter asked.

Another user criticised visitors for taking small children close to the waterfall during the rainy season, when sudden changes in water flow and other hazards can pose additional risks.

A commenter also claimed that a person had died at the same spot the previous month after a cobra bite. However, this claim was made in the comments and is not independently established by the video.

Video becomes a warning for waterfall visitors

The incident has prompted social media users to remind tourists to be cautious around waterfalls and hilly areas, especially during the monsoon.

Some comments focused on the unexpected appearance of the snake, while others said the incident was a reminder that visitors cannot predict what they might encounter in a natural environment.

Scroll to load tweet…

The video shared online claims that nobody was injured in the incident.

The footage has since sparked a wider discussion about taking children into potentially dangerous areas, walking on wet rocks and remaining alert around waterfalls during the rainy season.

While waterfalls can be popular destinations during the monsoon, the incident shows how quickly a seemingly enjoyable outing can turn frightening when visitors are close to wildlife and slippery terrain.