Karnataka Minister UT Khader accused the BJP of "target politics" through ED raids, stating 98% of actions are against Congress leaders. He claimed most cases are dropped and that the Congress party remains united despite the alleged smear campaign.

BJP indulging in 'target politics', alleges Khader

Karnataka Minister UT Khader on Sunday alleged that the BJP was indulging in "target politics" through Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, reacting to the agency's action against Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi. Khader claimed that a majority of ED raids were being conducted against Congress leaders and alleged that several cases did not result in convictions after investigation. Speaking to reporters, he said, "BJP is doing target politics. 98% of ED raids are happening only on Congress leaders. During the investigation, 90% of cases are dropped. Only 10% end in punishment."

Rejecting allegations that Congress had any role in the ED action, the Karnataka Minister said that party leaders remained united despite what he called a smear campaign. "No matter what smear campaign is done, all leaders of Congress are united. CM D K Shivakumar, Satish Jarkiholi, Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara - all are united. Congress does not have such an attitude; Congress does not target anyone," he said.

'No need to give different meaning to CM's words'

Khader was also asked about Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remarks that ED raids could be conducted against three to four more ministers. Responding to the statement, Khader said there was no need to interpret the Chief Minister's remarks differently. "There is no need to give a different meaning to the CM's words. He said that BJP is doing vendetta politics," Khader said.

On extending raids on hotels

On the issue of extending raids on hotels to districts, Khader said citizens could directly raise complaints through the available mechanism, and officials would take necessary action. "We have already conducted raids in all the districts. And when I say raids, why should you guys wait for our health department to conduct them? We gave you all a barcode. If you just scan that barcode and take a photo when you go to a hotel, it's enough. Our officials will show up immediately," he said.

ED conducts searches at Jarkiholi's residences

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Jarkiholi. The agency also conducted searches at the residence of the minister’s brother-in-law, Y Manjunath, among 18 locations linked to the case.

According to the agency, the case is not related to the alleged excise case against Manjunath but is a separate alleged money laundering case against Satish Jarkiholi. The agency began its operation based on certain inputs and conducted searches in close coordination with security forces. The searches covered the premises of suspects linked to the case being investigated under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)