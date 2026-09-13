A newlywed woman died after a speeding Rajasthan-registered motorcycle allegedly crashed into her Access scooter on Ahmedabad’s Shilaj-DPS Canal Road. Nishiben was returning home with her husband Hardik Darji after a Garba class when the collision occurred near Madhav Adhved Complex. CCTV footage shows the impact dragging her around 10 feet.

A newlywed woman died after a speeding motorcycle allegedly rammed into her scooter on Shilaj-DPS Canal Road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The crash happened as she and her husband were returning home after a Garba class. The woman, identified as Nishiben, was riding an Access scooter while her husband, 30-year-old Hardik Darji, was travelling slightly ahead of her on another motorcycle. The couple had attended a Garba class on the evening of September 11. Hardik, a choreographer from Bopal, runs Garba classes at Blooming Camp in Science City. He had gone there to conduct a class and was returning home with his wife after it ended.

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How did the accident happen?

The couple had reached the stretch near Madhav Adhved Complex on DPS Canal Road when they approached a bend. At that point, a Rajasthan-registered motorcycle, reportedly travelling at high speed, crashed into Nishiben's Access scooter.

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CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced. The footage shows the motorcycle hitting the scooter with force, after which Nishiben was dragged along with the two-wheeler for around 10 feet.

Hardik was slightly ahead of his wife when the collision occurred and escaped without serious injuries.

The impact left Nishiben critically injured. Hardik and people nearby rushed her to a hospital, where she later died while undergoing treatment.

Biker fled after leaving motorcycle behind

The motorcycle rider reportedly fled from the scene after the crash, leaving the bike behind. Bopal police have registered a case and started looking for those involved in the accident.

According to the police investigation, both the motorcycle rider and the pillion passenger worked as domestic workers. The rider was also injured in the crash and was later admitted to a hospital.

Police are now investigating the circumstances of the collision and searching for the accused rider.

Nishiben had married Hardik two months ago

Hardik, a resident of Bopal, had married Nishiben, who was from Vastrapur, only around two months before the accident.

The fatal crash has left the newly married family grieving, while police continue their investigation into the speeding motorcycle and the circumstances that led to the woman's death.