Congress leader Pawan Khera, backed by Rahul Gandhi, slammed the BJP government for serving an all-vegetarian menu to foreign dignitaries, accusing it of imposing its choices and hiding India's rich, non-vegetarian culinary diversity.

Congress Slams 'Dietary Imposition'

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Union government over an all-vegetarian menu served to visiting foreign dignitaries, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "imposing its dietary preferences" on international guests. Sharing a photograph of the official banquet menu on social media platform X, Khera questioned why India's rich non-vegetarian culinary tradition was excluded from the diplomatic spread.

"The BJP’s habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is already deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world," Khera wrote. Questioning whether the government was uncomfortable showcasing the country's full culinary landscape to the world, the Congress leader asked why global leaders were denied a taste of India's multi-cuisine heritage. "India is a rich, diverse, multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that people across the world relish and enjoy. So why did the Modi government choose to hide this part of India’s culture? Is it ashamed of the diversity that makes India what it is?" Khera questioned.

Backing Khera's critique, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also took to X, sharing a photo of a dish made by his sister, stating, "For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature."

The Disputed Menu and Summit Context

The menu card shared by Khera detailed an exclusively vegetarian course. It commenced with starters including Khandvi Mille-Feuille and Khumb Galouti, followed by a main spread featuring Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik (Himalayan morel mushrooms), Carrot Bean Poriyal, Thakkali Belle Saaru, and Millet Pulao, concluding with desserts such as Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni. The menu reflects India’s rich regional culinary heritage, bringing together flavours from the Himalayas, South India and Old Delhi for the BRICS leaders’ dinner.

The 18th BRICS Summit was held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus. It emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda spanned development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping comprises of 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Collectively, its members account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade. (ANI)