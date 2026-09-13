The CPI(M) has started an extensive review of its huge setback in the Kerala Assembly elections, where the UDF secured a landslide victory. The party aims to identify shortcomings, strengthen its organisation, and prepare a roadmap for the future.

The CPI(M) on Sunday began an extensive review of its electoral setback in the Kerala Assembly elections, with party leaders saying that discussions will focus on identifying shortcomings, strengthening the organisation and preparing a roadmap for the future.

In the Kerala Assembly elections, the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, registered a landslide victory by winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won 22 seats. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was reduced to 35 seats, while the BJP secured three constituencies.

Party Leaders on Review Process

Speaking to ANI, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said the party would examine all aspects that contributed to the setback and take steps to rejuvenate the organisation. "The electoral setback that CPI(M) received in Kerala, we will go into the full gamut of issues that caused the setback for us, and this is to rejuvenate the party and also reinvigorate the actions. As part of the extended state committee, we will be having extended district committee meetings also. So we hope to have three-day fruitful discussions on all aspects of the political, ideological, and other issues," Brittas said.

CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan said the party discussed ways to revamp and strengthen the organisation, while stressing the need for greater involvement in grassroots-level issues. "We discussed how we can revamp and strengthen the party. The party should be more efficient in involving itself in grassroots-level issues. Party members' stand and ideological support should be strengthened," Govindan said.

Allegations Against UDF and BJP

He also alleged that the Muslim League and Congress were entering into an understanding with the BJP, referring to the PM SHRI controversy. "Muslim League and Congress are packing a deal with BJP, and that was evident during the PM SHRI controversy," he alleged. Govindan said the review exercise would continue for the next six months, with state leadership meetings followed by district committee discussions.

CPI(M) leader MB Rajesh said the extended state committee meeting was aimed at assessing the situation after the elections and discussing the reasons behind the unexpected setback. "We had an unexpected setback in the recently held assembly elections, and the party has decided to discuss and introspect at all levels about the reasons which led to that unexpected setback. This extended State Committee meeting will sum up these entire discussions held throughout the party and will come out with concrete decisions to strengthen the party and to expand the mass base of our party," Rajesh said.

CPI(M) MP A.A. Rahim termed the meeting an important exercise for the party, saying detailed discussions would help prepare a roadmap for its future in Kerala. "As CPI(M) is concerned, this meeting is very important, and this would be a historic one. This is a meeting of discussion and deliberation. After the detailed discussion, we will prepare a detailed roadmap for our future," Rahim said. (ANI)