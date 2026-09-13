Amit Shah says the govt believes in dialogue, not imposing an Emergency, regarding Gen Z movements. He stated that discussions on NRC in Manipur are ongoing and the govt's policy is to prioritise the mother tongue to resolve language conflicts.

Govt Believes in Dialogue, Not Emergency: Shah on Gen Z Movements

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government believes in dialogue and discussion while responding to questions on the social and political repercussions of the various Gen Z-led movements, NRC implementation in Manipur and nationwide, and conflicts over language and regional identity arising from migration.

On the social and political repercussions of the Gen Z-led movement, Shah said in a press conference that people in a democracy have the right to express their views and asserted that the BJP-led government cannot impose an Emergency. "We are in a democracy. People hold different views on various issues, and it is essential that those views are expressed. The Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, but we cannot govern by imposing an Emergency. That is the Congress culture, not ours. We believe in dialogue and discussion," Shah said.

On NRC Implementation in Manipur

On whether the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented in Manipur using the 1951 baseline before the elections and whether there was a deadline for implementing the NRC nationwide, Shah said the government was discussing the matters with its colleagues and political parties in Manipur. "We are discussing both these matters with our colleagues as well as with the political parties in Manipur. As soon as any decision is taken, we will inform you," he said.

On Language and Regional Identity Conflicts

On conflicts over language and regional identity arising from migration, Shah said it was the government's policy to prioritise the mother tongue and noted that the Constitution had issued specific directives to the states in this regard. "It is our government's policy to prioritise the mother tongue, and the Constitution has also issued specific directives to the states in this regard. I do not believe this will become a major issue. While isolated incidents may occur if certain individuals attempt to stoke tensions, the states have experienced leadership and will certainly find a way to resolve such issues," Shah said. (ANI)