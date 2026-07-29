Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismissed the ADR report on his wealth, calling it a political attempt to tarnish his image. He stated the assets were declared 20 years ago and have actually reduced since he became CM.

Sukhu Dismisses ADR Report, Alleges Political Motive

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday dismissed the recent Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report naming him as the richest Chief Minister in North India, alleging that the issue was being given a political colour to malign his image. Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Sukhu said the assets mentioned in the report had been consistently declared in his election affidavits for the past two decades and that no new property had been added.

"The property has been mentioned in my election affidavit for the last 20 years. Nothing new has been added. Unfortunately, an old declaration is being projected now to create an impression that I have suddenly accumulated wealth. This is a political attempt to tarnish my image," Sukhu said. The Chief Minister said the valuation cited in the affidavit reflected the property's current assessed value, while the asset itself had been acquired years ago.

He also asserted that his personal assets had, in fact, declined since assuming office as Chief Minister and said the updated position would be reflected in his next election affidavit. "Since I became the Chief Minister, my assets have actually reduced. That will be reflected in my next election affidavit," he said.

Rejecting allegations regarding the source of his wealth, Sukhu said he had earned his assets through decades of honest work and challenged critics to verify the details through investigating agencies. "I have worked in Shimla for nearly 40 years. With hard work and honesty, any person from an ordinary family can build assets. If anyone has doubts, they are free to get the matter verified by agencies such as the ED or the CBI. I have nothing to hide," he added.

On Political Defections and BJP

Responding to questions on political defections, Sukhu said the Congress was committed to its ideology and would not encourage opportunistic politics. "If someone wants to leave a party, no one can stop them. But we need people committed to the Congress ideology. Leaders from the BJP often approach us before elections when they do not get party tickets, but we are not interested in those who change sides for personal gain," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Sukhu alleged that the party had become associated with corruption and electoral funding controversies.

Backs Rahul Gandhi on Education

On another political issue, the Chief Minister backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks on the education system, saying the country needed an Education Minister who safeguarded students' interests. "Rahul Gandhi is right. The country needs an Education Minister who focuses on education and does not play with the future of students," Sukhu said.

On Punjab CM's Remarks and Chamba Visit

Commenting on the recent remarks by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the youth of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said he intended to speak to his Punjab counterpart and urged that such statements should not be politicised. "I will speak to the Punjab Chief Minister. It is wrong to give a political colour to remarks concerning the welfare of the youth. Such issues should not be politicised," he said.

Sukhu also said he would review the damage caused by recent heavy rains in Chamba district during his visit and discuss the situation with the concerned authorities. (ANI)