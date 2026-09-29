India's ‘Tree Father’ Set to Make India Greener | 26 Million Trees Planted | Must WATCH!

India's ‘Tree Father’ Set to Make India Greener
Swami Prem Parivartan, popularly known as India’s ‘Tree Father’, has spent decades working to restore the country’s green cover. His ‘Give Me Trees’ Trust estimates that it has planted or preserved around 26 million trees, helping restore vegetation across an area roughly 3.5 times the size of New York City. His mission continues to inspire a greener future for India.
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