Some people need to be a bit careful. This includes those with high cholesterol (especially high LDL or 'bad' cholesterol), heart disease or a high risk for it, diabetes, or an egg allergy. If you fall into any of these groups, it's best to ask a doctor or nutritionist how many eggs are safe for you. Doctors specifically advise people with diabetes or high cholesterol to limit their intake of egg yolks.'

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