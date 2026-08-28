How Much Cash Can Government Employees Carry? Know Rules, Limits You Should Know
How much cash can a government employee carry in India? Understand the rules around cash, financial conduct and possible declarations, and why carrying large amounts of money may invite scrutiny.
How much money can government employees have?
The court has asked the government to consider if a uniform rule or government order can be issued for the entire state. Justice P. Pugalendhi pointed out that since fighting corruption is a major goal for the government, a clear guideline on this would only make that goal stronger.
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Female officer with Rs. 45,000!
This question didn't just come up randomly. The court's attention was drawn to this issue during a specific case. A female sub-registrar working in the Mukkudal area of Tirunelveli district was allegedly found with Rs. 45,000 in cash on January 8, 2021, while on duty. Following a surprise check, authorities started disciplinary proceedings against her. The officer approached the High Court, arguing that the money was her personal fund for a wedding and that she was being harassed without reason.
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Action even for Rs. 1,500?
While hearing the case, the court pointed out another important thing. It noted that there is currently no general rule setting a maximum cash limit for government employees on duty. At the same time, the court also highlighted that cases have been filed for carrying small amounts like Rs. 1,500. Court records show that in 2010, a sub-registrar faced disciplinary action after a raid found Rs. 1,500 in unaccounted cash on him.
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So, can government employees not carry any money at all?
That's not what it means. The High Court has not issued any order saying, 'government employees cannot keep more than a certain amount'. Instead, it has asked the Tamil Nadu government if it can set a uniform cash limit that applies to all government employees across the state. The government's lawyer informed the court that a guideline already exists for employees of the Registration Department, based on a circular dated February 23, 2009. However, the court noted it's not clear if that guideline applies to all departments.
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What happens next?
The main thing to watch now is how the Tamil Nadu government responds. The government must inform the court of its position on setting a uniform cash limit for its employees during work hours. The court also suggested that since most transactions can be done digitally today, the government could consider setting a suitable limit. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on September 3, 2026. Until then, it's important to know that there is no official state-wide limit currently in place.
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