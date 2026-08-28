The main thing to watch now is how the Tamil Nadu government responds. The government must inform the court of its position on setting a uniform cash limit for its employees during work hours. The court also suggested that since most transactions can be done digitally today, the government could consider setting a suitable limit. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on September 3, 2026. Until then, it's important to know that there is no official state-wide limit currently in place.

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