Flipkart is offering a significant discount on the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB model, reducing its price from Rs 1,49,900. By combining bank offers and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 for an iPhone 15, the effective price can drop to Rs 1,05,900. This offer makes Apple's latest flagship more accessible.

If you've been planning to upgrade to Apple's latest flagship smartphone, Flipkart is currently offering a substantial discount on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The 256GB version is available on the e-commerce site at a reduced price, and subsequent bank and exchange deals may lower the total cost. The Cosmic Orange colour version is eligible for the promotion, but depending on stock availability, comparable deals could also be offered on other storage choices and colours.

How Does The Deal Work?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) is presently priced at Rs 1,44,900, which is an immediate savings of Rs 5,000 off its original price of Rs 1,49,900, according to the Flipkart listing.

By utilising Flipkart's current promotions, buyers may further reduce the price. The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers an extra Rs 9,000 immediate discount, according to the listing. An exchange incentive of up to Rs 30,000 is also available to customers who swap a qualifying iPhone 15, lowering the effective purchase price to Rs 1,05,900. The condition and kind of the previous gadget will determine the ultimate exchange value.

Deal breakdown

Original Price: Rs 1,49,900

Flipkart Selling Price: Rs 1,44,900

Instant Discount: Rs 5,000

Flipkart Axis Bank Card Discount Up to Rs 9,000

Exchange Bonus (iPhone 15) Up to Rs 30,000

Effective Price: Rs 1,05,900

Effective price depends on receiving the maximum exchange value and applicable bank offer.

Read More: https://www.moneycontrol.com/technology/iphone-17-pro-max-price-drops-to-rs-1-05-900-with-up-to-rs-rs-39-000-discounts-using-exchange-and-bank-offers-article-14015584.html

Is iPhone 17 Pro Max Worth Buying?

Apple's current top smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, boasts the newest iOS experience, premier performance, and high-end cameras. Buyers who want to trade in an older iPhone can drastically lower the total cost thanks to Flipkart's continuous deals, even though the upfront price is still high.

Customers who already own an iPhone 15 and want to upgrade may find this offer to be among the more alluring ones on the internet right now. However, bank discounts are contingent upon acceptable payment methods, and exchange values differ according on the state of the current device. Flipkart's special deals and stock availability are subject to sudden changes, so interested consumers might want to move quickly.