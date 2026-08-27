Toxic Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 1: Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has opened its theatrical run with a worldwide gross exceeding ₹150 crore, according to the film's makers.

Toxic Worldwide Box Office Collections Day 1: Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has opened its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of more than ₹150 crore, according to the film's makers. The Geetu Mohandas-directed gangster film was released worldwide on Wednesday, August 26, and the makers shared the Day 1 figure in a social media update on August 27.

In an update posted on August 27, the makers announced a ₹150+ crore worldwide Day 1 gross box office collection (GBOC) for Toxic. The poster accompanying the announcement prominently features the figure and describes the film as "soaring high against all odds". The makers described the Day 1 result as 'Box Office Intoxication' by Yash.

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About Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features Yash in a dual role. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film is described as a gangster drama. It marks Geetu Mohandas' first collaboration with Yash as a director and is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. Rajeev Ravi is the director of photography, while Ujwal Kulkarni has handled the editing. The music credits include Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi. The action choreography has been handled by J. J. Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee and Amrit Singh.

Thursday, August 27, marks Day 2 of the theatrical run, and collections are still being recorded. A final worldwide figure for Day 2 is therefore not available at the time of writing.

As Toxic continues in its second day, attention will now turn to its Thursday collections and whether the film maintains a strong pace after its reported ₹150+ crore worldwide opening. Further box-office figures from independent trackers and the makers are expected as the theatrical run progresses.