Katrina Kaif Inspired GLAM Hairstyles For Long, Bouncy Hair
Katrina Kaif always gives us major hair goals. Wondering which of her hairstyles look great with both sarees and western outfits? Or why soft waves are so popular for long hair? We've got all the inspiration you need.
Katrina's glam hair looks!
Sleek and shiny!
Messy ponytail
Buns for the win!
Keep it classy!
For a simple and classy vibe, you can never go wrong with center-parted straight hair. This hairstyle is a perfect choice for the office, parties, or family events. Just grab a straightener to get this sleek look.
Braid it out!
A simple braid is an all-time favourite for women with long hair. Whether you're wearing a saree or a suit, a neat braid gives you a classic look. You can even add some hair accessories to make it ready for a festival or a party.
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