Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced free UTC bus travel for women on August 28 and 29 for Raksha Bandhan 2026. The state will also increase amounts for two women-focused awards.

Women going on a trip in Uttarakhand in the year 2026, during the festival of Raksha Bandhan, would receive a great festive gift from the Chief Minister. According to the announcement of the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the women will be given free travel in the buses provided by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) on August 28 and 29.

As per the information received from the office of the Chief Minister (CMO), an order has already been issued to the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation for making all preparations in relation to this decision.

Free Bus Travel for Women on August 28 and 29

It has been decided that women will be given the facility of free bus travel through UTC buses on August 28 and 29 in connection with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. This facility has been provided to women so that they could easily go out for celebration during the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

Government Order for the Coverage of Expenses by the State Government for UTC

Under the order issued by Uttarakhand Transport Department Additional Secretary Reena Joshi, the government has ordered that the state government would take care of the expenses made by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation due to the facility of free travel.

According to the orders of the transport department, the corporation has been instructed to take necessary measures immediately. The move is being taken as one of the initiatives of the state government to facilitate the women.

Dhami Makes Announcements about Increased Honorarium for Women

In addition to the facility of free travel announced by Chief Minister Dhami, there is another announcement regarding the women’s recognition and welfare.

In a post on X, he informed that the honorarium of the Veerangana Teelu Rauteli Award would be increased from ₹51,000 to ₹75,000 and for Anganwadi Worker Awards from ₹51,000 to ₹61,000. Dhami said the decision was taken to honor the dedication and contributions of women.

Travel Assistance Scheme During Festival For Women

Many women are anticipated to make use of the bus facilities for traveling during Raksha Bandhan festival, and the two days of no cost travel would help save money for the UTC buses passengers.

The government has entrusted the transport corporation with executing the no cost travel scheme, and the cost incurred due to the scheme would be borne by the state government.