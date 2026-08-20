Want fresh lemongrass without a large garden? Growing it in a balcony pot is surprisingly easy. With enough sunlight, proper drainage and regular watering, you can enjoy fresh stalks at home.

Lemongrass is a hardy herb that grows well in containers, making it ideal for balconies. You can start with fresh lemongrass stalks purchased from a market. Choose stalks that have a firm base and some green growth.

Prepare the Pot

Pick a pot that is at least 10–12 inches wide and has drainage holes at the bottom. Lemongrass can grow into a large, bushy plant, so giving its roots enough room will help it develop properly.

Fill the pot with well-draining, nutrient-rich potting soil. You can mix regular garden soil with compost and materials such as cocopeat or perlite to improve drainage.

Root the Lemongrass Stalks

Place the lower end of a fresh lemongrass stalk in a glass of water. Keep it in a warm spot with indirect or gentle sunlight. Change the water every few days.

After roots begin to appear, the stalk can be transferred into the prepared pot. Plant the rooted base a few centimetres deep and gently press the soil around it.

Give It Enough Sunlight

Lemongrass loves sunlight. Place the pot in the brightest part of your balcony where the plant can receive around 6 hours of sunlight a day. If your balcony receives only partial sunlight, the plant may still grow, but its growth could be slower.

Water Regularly, But Don't Overdo It

Keep the soil slightly moist, particularly while the plant is establishing itself. However, avoid keeping the soil waterlogged because excess moisture can cause root problems.

Check the top layer of soil before watering. If it feels dry, give the plant a thorough watering and allow excess water to drain from the pot.

Add Compost for Healthy Growth

Once the plant is established, add a small amount of compost or organic fertiliser every few weeks during its active growing period. This can provide the nutrients needed for healthy leaves and stronger growth.

When to Harvest Lemongrass

Once the stalks have become thick and well-established, you can start harvesting them. Cut the outer stalks close to the base while leaving the younger shoots in place. This allows the plant to continue producing new growth.

Growing lemongrass in a balcony pot is a simple way to add a useful herb to your home garden. With sunlight, good drainage, regular watering and occasional feeding, a single pot can provide fresh lemongrass for your kitchen.