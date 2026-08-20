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Why Is Chandigarh Capital of Two States—Surprising Reason Behind India’s Unique Arrangement
Why is Chandigarh the capital of both Punjab and Haryana? Discover the fascinating history, political decisions and unique status that turned Chandigarh into one of India’s most unusual capitals.
The Capital of Two States
Two different states, two separate governments... but just one capital city. This isn't somewhere abroad, but right here in our own country. The city of Chandigarh is the sole capital for both Punjab and Haryana. So, how did one city end up as the capital for two states? Let's find out the story of Chandigarh, India's first planned city, and what makes it so special.
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What's in the Name Chandigarh?
The city gets its name from the famous Chandi Mandir (a temple for Goddess Durga) and a well-known 'garh' (fort) in the area. The two words were combined to form 'Chandigarh'. After the 1947 partition, Punjab's old capital, Lahore, became part of Pakistan. This created a need for a new capital for Punjab, and they chose Chandigarh.
Then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build a modern city that would showcase a newly independent India's capabilities to the world. French architect Le Corbusier planned the city.
Interestingly, he designed the city's layout based on the human body. The Capitol Complex is the 'head', the City Centre is the 'heart', and the parks and green spaces are the 'lungs'. The city is divided into 'sectors', and each sector was planned to have its own schools, markets, and parks. But you won't find a Sector 13 in Chandigarh.
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How Did It Become the Capital for Two States?
In 1966, the state of 'Haryana' was formed by separating it from Punjab. After the split, both states staked a claim on Chandigarh, insisting it belonged to them. To solve the issue, the Central Government came up with a solution. It declared Chandigarh a Union Territory (UT) and made it the joint capital for both states. The Governor of Punjab also serves as the city's main administrator.
Places you must see in Chandigarh:
- Rock Garden: A man named Nek Chand built this amazing garden using waste materials like broken bangles, old ceramic pots, and other discarded items.
- Sukhna Lake: This lake at the foothills is a perfect spot for a pleasant evening.
- Open Hand Monument: Designed by Le Corbusier, this sculpture is a beautiful sight.
- Green City: Chandigarh is one of India's greenest and cleanest cities, known for its well-disciplined roads.
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