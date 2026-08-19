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She Met Him at Madurai Airport: Australian-Indian Couple's Viral Love Story Now Faces a Major Hurdles
Australian woman Lorena Stephanie met Indian man Rabeek Bahurdeen at Madurai Airport in January 2024, and their friendship grew into marriage and a daughter. But visa and documentation issues have kept the couple from living together in Australia.
Australian woman’s love story with Indian man goes viral
An Australian woman’s unexpected love story with an Indian man she met during a trip to Tamil Nadu has gone viral online. Lorena Stephanie says she met Rabeek Bahurdeen at Madurai Airport in January 2024, when he offered to drive her to her destination.
What began as a simple journey soon turned into long conversations, friendship and, eventually, a relationship. More than two years later, the couple have a daughter together, but an Australian visa has kept them from living under the same roof.
From a taxi ride to a relationship
According to Lorena’s account shared on social media, her first meeting with Rabeek was at Madurai Airport. During her time in Tamil Nadu, he also showed her around his hometown, giving them more opportunities to spend time together.
The relationship became serious despite resistance from their families. Lorena said the pair eventually left together and spent almost a month travelling and living away from everyone while they focused on their relationship.
A year of courtship
They made their relationship official on January 23, 2025, about a year after their first meeting.
However, being together proved much harder than falling in love. Immigration and documentation issues meant the couple continued to live between India and Australia rather than establishing a permanent home together.
Their daughter was born without her father present
The couple’s story took another emotional turn in February 2026, when they welcomed their daughter, Maryam.
Rabeek was unable to be in Australia for the birth because he did not have the required visa. Lorena said he had to wait until their daughter received her passport before he could finally travel and meet her.
He eventually met Maryam almost two months after her birth.
Lorena says the family is now spending time between India and Australia while they wait for the visa process to move forward.
Why can’t Rabeek simply move to Australia?
The family’s biggest obstacle is immigration.
Australia offers Partner visas for spouses or de facto partners of Australian citizens, permanent residents and eligible New Zealand citizens. Depending on where the application is made, applicants may use the offshore subclass 309/100 pathway or the onshore subclass 820/801 pathway. The Australian Department of Home Affairs currently lists the main applicant cost for these Partner visa pathways at AUD 11,710, although other expenses can also apply.
Lorena has said the couple also expects significant legal expenses. She has previously put the lawyer’s fees at around AUD 9,700.
She also explained why permanently moving to India is not a straightforward alternative. Her parents and wider family are in Australia, and she has worked hard to secure a permanent teaching position there. She is currently on maternity leave and has been spending much of her time in India.
Lorena responds to citizenship claims
The story has attracted both support and harsh comments online, with some users questioning whether Rabeek is pursuing the relationship for Australian citizenship.
Lorena directly rejected that suggestion. She said she was the one who wanted to be with Rabeek from the beginning, while he was initially more cautious. According to her, he is deeply attached to his family in India and only became enthusiastic about eventually settling in Australia after her encouragement.
She also said the couple is choosing to spend time together in India and Australia rather than allow the visa process to keep them apart.
Indeed, their relationship remains a cross-border family story, with Lorena, Rabeek and their young daughter waiting for the paperwork that could finally allow them to build a permanent life together.
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