An Australian woman’s unexpected love story with an Indian man she met during a trip to Tamil Nadu has gone viral online. Lorena Stephanie says she met Rabeek Bahurdeen at Madurai Airport in January 2024, when he offered to drive her to her destination.

What began as a simple journey soon turned into long conversations, friendship and, eventually, a relationship. More than two years later, the couple have a daughter together, but an Australian visa has kept them from living under the same roof.