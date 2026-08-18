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Looking for a Weekend Escape? 7 Scenic Tourist Spot Near Hyderabad Perfect for Quick Short Trip
Planning a quick escape from Hyderabad? Discover the best tourist spots near Hyderabad for an unforgettable weekend getaway, from scenic landscapes and historic forts to waterfalls, wildlife and adventure destinations.
Best Tourist Spots Near Hyderabad
Fed up with Hyderabad's busy life? Looking for a stress-free weekend at a great spot? Then you must check out these touring spots. You'll find places with natural beauty, hills, reservoirs, historical monuments, and temples—all just a short drive from Hyderabad. They are perfect for a weekend tour. So, why wait? Let's explore these amazing tourist destinations.
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Bidar
Bidar is about 140–150 km from Hyderabad, and a car ride usually takes around 3 hours. This historical town in Karnataka is a great choice for a weekend trip. The Bidar Fort is the main attraction here. Its massive walls and ancient structures will surely impress history buffs. You can start early from Hyderabad and cover the main sites in a day trip. However, staying overnight in Bidar is a good idea to explore the area peacefully.
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Warangal
Warangal is about 150 km from Hyderabad, and you can reach it by road in about 3 to 3.5 hours. The city reflects the glory of the Kakatiya dynasty. The Warangal Fort, the Thousand Pillar Temple, and the Bhadrakali Temple are the main attractions of this trip. If you have time, visiting the Ramappa Temple from Warangal can make your trip even more special.
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Yadagirigutta
Reaching Yadagirigutta from Hyderabad is very easy. It's located about 55–65 km away, and you can typically get there in an hour to an hour and a half. Devotees mainly visit to seek blessings at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Besides the temple visit, you can also spend some quiet time in the serene surroundings of Yadadri. This is a great trip for those who can't take a long holiday.
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Ananthagiri Hills
Ananthagiri Hills is the most suitable spot for nature lovers near Hyderabad. It's about 80–90 km away, and the journey takes around 2 hours. The drive itself is a special attraction with its forests, hills, green environment, and quiet roads. You can visit the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, take a walk in nature, do some light trekking, or click some great photos.
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Nagarjuna Sagar
Nagarjuna Sagar is located about 155–165 km from Hyderabad. The road trip usually takes 3 to 4 hours. The massive Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is the main attraction of this area. Along with the scenic water views, you can also include the historical and Buddhist sites of Nagarjunakonda in your trip. Depending on time and availability, you can also enjoy activities like boating.
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Srisailam
Srisailam is about 210–230 km from Hyderabad, and the journey usually takes 4 to 5 hours. The uniqueness of Srisailam is not just in its temple. The route from Hyderabad, passing through the Nallamala forest area with its hills, valleys, and the Krishna River, gives the journey a special feel. While the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple is the main spiritual attraction, the Srisailam Dam, the Nallamala forest, and nearby viewpoints make the trip even more exciting.
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Kurnool
Kurnool is approximately 210–220 km from Hyderabad, and you can reach it in about 4 to 5 hours by road. The Konda Reddy Fort (Kondareddy Buruju) is the city's historical landmark. In this region, you can explore a mix of historical structures, temples, and natural spots. If you have the time, you can also add places like Mahanandi to your itinerary.
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