Reaching Yadagirigutta from Hyderabad is very easy. It's located about 55–65 km away, and you can typically get there in an hour to an hour and a half. Devotees mainly visit to seek blessings at the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Besides the temple visit, you can also spend some quiet time in the serene surroundings of Yadadri. This is a great trip for those who can't take a long holiday.

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