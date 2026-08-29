Monsoon Gardening: 5 Simple Tricks to Make Your Roses Bloom Like Never Before
Want to make sure roses bloom beautifully in your home garden? Here are five tips on how to do so. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Of rosy - rosiness!
If you love to plant roses in your home garden but they are wearing out, then worry not. We have got you covered. Here are 5 ways to make them bloom beautifully!
don't overwater
Excessive watering may damage your blooms and make your roses damp and unhealthy. Limited watering and proper care are just fine.
Prune Away Damaged Leaves and Flowers
Monsoon humidity can create favourable conditions for fungal diseases. So always prune and clean the plants as and when needed.
Give Your Roses Plenty of Sunlight
Even during monsoon and cloudy days, let your plants have some light whenever the sun is out.
Keep the Soil Well-Drained and Loosened
Healthy roots are essential for a flowering rose plant. Heavy, compacted soil can hold too much rainwater around the roots, particularly in pots.
Protect them from fungal problem
Check the undersides of leaves and new shoots regularly for signs of infestation, spots or unusual discolouration.
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