Monsoon Gardening: 5 Plants You Can Grow From Cuttings at Home
You can easily grow Hibiscus, Bougainvillea, Mogra, Rose, and Oleander from stem cuttings during the rainy season. Want to know how? Let us guide you!
Growing plants for steams!
Want to grow Hibiscus, Bougainvillea, Mogra, Rose, and Oleander from stem cuttings during the rainy season? Let us guide you to make your monsoon gardening more fun and enjoyable.
Oleander
Select a strong stem. Cut a 6- to 8-inch piece below a leaf joint. Dip the stem in honey or aloe vera and plant it in soil or a pot.
Bougainvillea
Choose a semi-hard stem. Make a 6-inch cut just below a node. Plant it in a mix of soil and sand.
Mogra
Select a light green branch. Cut a 4 to 6-inch piece at a slant angle just below a leaf joint. Keep the soil moist.
Rose
Pick a pencil-thick stem from a plant that just bloomed. Cut a 6-inch piece and moist in deep soil.
Hibiscus
Simply cut a 4 to 6-inch healthy stem. Remove the lower leaves. Plant the stem in well-draining soil.
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