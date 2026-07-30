Most of us rarely think about the air inside our homes, yet we spend nearly 90% of our time indoors. This means indoor air pollution has a direct and significant impact on our health, often affecting our lungs without us even realising it.

Everyone knows that smoking is a major cause of lung diseases like lung cancer and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). But here's a worrying trend: even people who have never smoked are experiencing a decline in their lung function.

Scientific evidence shows that our modern lifestyle, daily activities, and various environmental exposures can harm our lungs, often without obvious symptoms like a cough or breathlessness.

Keeping your lungs healthy is about more than just not smoking. Factors like indoor air quality, things we burn at home, physical activity, work conditions, and new habits like 'vaping' all play a big role in our lung health.

Dr. Sivaraj A.L., Head and Lead Consultant in Pulmonology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, explains five common lifestyle habits that damage our lungs without us even realising it.

One

We often ignore indoor air pollution. This is a big mistake because it directly affects us, as we spend nearly 90% of our time inside our homes. Many studies point out that everyday activities like cooking, burning agarbattis (incense sticks), candles, mosquito coils, and using aerosol sprays release dangerous levels of fine particles, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), formaldehyde, and nitrogen dioxide, especially with poor ventilation.

Two

Recent studies have confirmed that long-term exposure to these indoor pollutants increases the risk of lung cancer, even in non-smokers. To protect yourself, ensure there's good cross-ventilation when you cook, use a chimney exhaust if you have one, and avoid burning incense or mosquito coils in closed rooms. It's also wise to reduce the use of cleaning products that come in aerosol cans.

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Three

While the number of cigarette smokers is decreasing, 'vaping' has become very popular, especially among the youth. Vaping is not a safe alternative; it definitely damages the lungs. It is known to increase the risk of respiratory symptoms, airway inflammation, and complications related to asthma. For people who both smoke and vape, the risk of developing lung diseases is very high.

Four

Exercising helps maintain the strength of your respiratory muscles. This not only helps your lungs expand and improves your breathing capacity but also helps clear out phlegm that might build up in your airways.

Five

A sedentary lifestyle, with long hours of sitting, reduces your heart and lung fitness. This can make breathing feel difficult and uncomfortable. It also increases the risk of chronic diseases that harm the lungs. For those with asthma or COPD, a lack of physical activity can lead to a rapid decline in fitness. Even a simple brisk walk can be very beneficial for increasing lung capacity, improving breathing, and boosting overall fitness.

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