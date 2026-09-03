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Janmashtami 2026 Luck Alert: These 5 Zodiac Signs May Benefit From Hamsa and Malavya Yogas
Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 4, 2026. According to astrology, auspicious planetary combinations may favour five zodiac signs with opportunities in money, career and personal life.
Krishna Janmashtami
This year, people will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birthday, on September 4. This day is not just spiritually important; the planets are also aligning in a special way. Astrology says that with many key planets in strong positions, some zodiac signs might see unexpected success.
On this day, the Moon is exalted in Taurus, while Jupiter is exalted in Cancer, creating the 'Hamsa Raj Yoga'. Similarly, the Sun is in its own house, Leo, and Venus is in its own sign, Libra, which can bring the benefits of 'Malavya Raj Yoga'. Additionally, the Sun and Mercury together in Leo form the 'Budhaditya Yoga', and the positions of Mars and Venus lead to a 'Navapancham Yoga'.
Astrologers consider the formation of so many auspicious yogas on a single day to be very significant. Due to these planetary influences, long-stalled work for some people might pick up pace again. Opportunities for progress in jobs, business, finances, family relationships, and social respect could open up. Especially for 5 zodiac signs, this Krishna Janmashtami is set to bring a lot of good luck.
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Aries
For Aries folks, this Krishna Janmashtami will pave the way for fresh starts. You might finally get that job or business opportunity you've been waiting for. The time is right to restart projects that were stuck midway. You could get extra responsibilities at work, and your hard work will get you the recognition you deserve. For those in business, old clients or contacts might bring new deals. There's also a chance of receiving pending payments. However, avoid making hasty decisions on big investments. It's best to discuss important family matters with your partner. Students will see good progress in their studies.
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Capricorn
For Capricorns, this Janmashtami can bring a favourable turn in your career. You might get good news about a long-awaited job opportunity or a promotion. Those looking to change jobs may find excellent offers coming their way. If you're in business, you can move forward with expansion plans. Your financial situation shows signs of gradual improvement. You might get returns from old investments or pending dues. While family responsibilities will increase, your respect in society will also grow. Your love and marital bond will become stronger. Students will find the right guidance.
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Leo
This Krishna Janmashtami is going to be very important for Leos. With the Sun in its own sign, your confidence and leadership skills will get a major boost. The 'Budhaditya Yoga', formed by the Sun and Mercury, will support your thinking ability and decision-making skills. You might be given a key responsibility at work. Your superiors will be impressed by the projects you undertake. For those in business, new deals or partnerships are likely to form. You may also find new ways to increase your income. Meeting influential people now will be very useful for you in the future.
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Taurus
For Taureans, the Moon's exalted position on Janmashtami is great for your mood and confidence. This will help you make clear decisions on important matters. You might get a chance to showcase your talent at work. Your bosses may appreciate your ideas and working style. In business, profit opportunities could arise from customers and old contacts. This is a good time to increase savings and strengthen your financial position. There might be talks about auspicious functions in the family. Your partner's support will bring more peace to your relationship. Students may find it easier to understand even tough subjects. Your social standing and influence are also likely to increase.
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Libra
For Librans, Krishna Janmashtami can bring positive changes in your financial and personal life. With Venus in its own sign, Libra, you are likely to get the benefits of 'Malavya Raj Yoga'. Important responsibilities may come your way at work. If you're in business, your income opportunities could increase through customers, new brands, or online activities. You might also get some unexpected financial gains. However, it's best to make a proper financial plan and not increase unnecessary expenses just because extra income is flowing in. Long-standing issues in your love or married life may reduce, and the bond will grow stronger. You will get your partner's support on important matters.
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