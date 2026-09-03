This year, people will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, Lord Krishna's birthday, on September 4. This day is not just spiritually important; the planets are also aligning in a special way. Astrology says that with many key planets in strong positions, some zodiac signs might see unexpected success.

On this day, the Moon is exalted in Taurus, while Jupiter is exalted in Cancer, creating the 'Hamsa Raj Yoga'. Similarly, the Sun is in its own house, Leo, and Venus is in its own sign, Libra, which can bring the benefits of 'Malavya Raj Yoga'. Additionally, the Sun and Mercury together in Leo form the 'Budhaditya Yoga', and the positions of Mars and Venus lead to a 'Navapancham Yoga'.

Astrologers consider the formation of so many auspicious yogas on a single day to be very significant. Due to these planetary influences, long-stalled work for some people might pick up pace again. Opportunities for progress in jobs, business, finances, family relationships, and social respect could open up. Especially for 5 zodiac signs, this Krishna Janmashtami is set to bring a lot of good luck.

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