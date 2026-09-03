Bengaluru’s chicken and meat trade will face disruption on September 3 and 4, with shops set to remain closed amid a traders’ protest. Here’s what residents need to know ahead of September 4.

Bengaluru's non-veg fans, we've got some important news for you. On account of the Krishna Janmashtami festival, there will be a complete ban on animal slaughter and meat sales across the city this Friday, September 4. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has put out an official order about this. This is a yearly practice to respect the religious sentiments of the festival.

So, what exactly is closed?

According to the order issued by the authority:

All slaughterhouses in the city, both legal and illegal, have been ordered to stop all activities.

Shops selling chicken, mutton, beef, and fish must remain shut for the day.

Even hotels and meat stalls are not allowed to sell any raw meat.

Don't Even Think of Breaking the Rules!

Officials have been given strict instructions to enforce this ban. The GBA has given a clear warning: if anyone is caught secretly slaughtering animals or selling meat on September 4, they will face a criminal case and other tough legal action as per the city's laws.

This isn't a new thing, by the way. The city usually puts a temporary ban on meat sales on important days like Krishna Janmashtami, Mahavir Jayanti, Ganesh Chaturthi, Gandhi Jayanti, and Sarvodaya Day. Officials are asking both the public and meat sellers to cooperate with the order.