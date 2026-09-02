On September 2, 2026, petrol and diesel prices remained steady across India's major cities. This occurred despite international crude oil prices rising significantly due to fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with Brent crude approaching $96 a barrel.

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major Indian cities on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, even as international crude oil prices moved higher following fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Motorists in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and other cities will continue to pay rates determined by local taxes, VAT and freight charges.

In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, consumers are paying Rs 111.21 per litre for petrol and Rs 97.83 per litre for diesel. Bengaluru's petrol rate stands at Rs 111.68 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 99.56 per litre.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 97.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.78 Chennai Rs 107.75 Rs 99.57 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Note: Petrol and diesel prices can vary between states because of differences in VAT and freight charges.

Also Read: Centre cuts windfall tax, cess on diesel exports effective Sept 1

The latest rates come as global crude benchmarks extended their rally. Brent crude futures rose 0.92% to $95.52 a barrel, while WTI crude gained 0.89% to $91.02 a barrel in early Asian trading. The increase followed a sharp rise in the previous session amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

Meanwhile, the Centre has revised the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on fuel exports from September 1. The levy on diesel exports, including the road and infrastructure cess, increased by ₹1 to ₹25 per litre, while a ₹1.50-per-litre duty was reintroduced on petrol exports. However, domestic fuel prices remain unaffected by these changes.

Delhi has also witnessed a recent Rs 3.89-per-kg increase in CNG prices, effective August 29, adding to transportation-cost concerns.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 1: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai & More