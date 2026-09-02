The planets are also aligning well for Gemini and Virgo this September. Geminis might meet new people, get job offers, or start new projects.

For Virgos, Mercury's transit is key. It will sharpen their decision-making skills and focus, leading to big career breaks. Mercury enters Virgo on September 7.

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