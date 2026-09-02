On September 2, gold prices in India were under pressure, falling around 4.5% in the past week. However, the precious metal remains significantly higher year-over-year, up by 43.3%. Silver prices also saw a weekly decline of 2.3% but were up 89% annually.

Gold prices in India remained under pressure on Wednesday, September 2, with the precious metal falling around 4.5% over the past week. Despite the recent decline, gold continues to deliver strong yearly gains, remaining about 43.3% higher than its level a year ago. According to Bullion.co.in data, the national price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,52,160 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,36,480 per 10 grams.

Among major cities, Chennai recorded the highest 24K gold price at Rs 1,52,320 per 10 grams, followed by Hyderabad at Rs 1,52,120 and Bengaluru at Rs 1,52,000.

For 22K gold, Chennai again topped the list at Rs 1,39,627 per 10 grams. Hyderabad's rate was Rs 1,39,443, while Bengaluru stood at Rs 1,39,333. These rates can vary across cities because of local market conditions and other pricing factors.

Silver also witnessed weakness. Silver 999 fine was priced at Rs 2,34,780 per kg at the India level, while 925 sterling silver stood at Rs 2,17,172 per kg. Silver 999 fine has declined around 2.3% over the past week, although it remains approximately 89% higher than a year earlier.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Rates Today

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,51,620 Rs 1,38,985 Rs 2,33,950 Mumbai Rs 1,51,880 Rs 1,39,223 Rs 2,34,350 Kolkata Rs 1,51,680 Rs 1,39,040 Rs 2,34,040 Chennai Rs 1,52,320 Rs 1,39,627 Rs 2,35,030 Bengaluru Rs 1,52,000 Rs 1,39,333 Rs 2,34,540 Hyderabad Rs 1,52,120 Rs 1,39,443 Rs 2,34,720

For consumers and investors tracking precious metals, the sharp weekly correction in gold contrasts with its substantial annual rise, making the latest city-wise rates important for those planning purchases or monitoring their investments.