People who want to lose weight don't have to give up rice completely. If you want to eat rice, you can just control the portion size. Similarly, even if you choose chapati or jowar roti, you must be careful not to eat too much. People with diabetes should look at the type of grain, the quantity, and what they're eating with it, instead of just choosing between rice, chapati, or jowar roti.

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