- Home
- Lifestyle
- Rs 400! Control Your Smartphone Camera and Scrolling with THIS Wireless Bluetooth Remote
Rs 400! Control Your Smartphone Camera and Scrolling with THIS Wireless Bluetooth Remote
Wouldn't it be great if you could click photos and shoot videos without even touching your smartphone? For people who think just like that, a cool gadget called the Bluetooth Selfie Remote is available on Amazon.
Useful for taking photos and videos
This Bluetooth remote lets you scroll through videos and social media content hands-free. You can scroll up and down, play or pause videos, like posts on some apps, and even adjust the volume. It's super useful for watching Reels and Shorts. The best part? Its original price on Amazon is Rs. 1199, but it's available for just Rs. 399 after a massive 67% discount.
You can also use this remote to control your mobile camera. Just place your phone on a tripod and click photos from a distance. There's no need to run back to the phone when taking selfies, group photos, or recording vlogs, dance videos, or workout sessions. It can even start or stop video recording and handle zoom on some camera apps.
Bluetooth connection up to 10 metres
Rechargeable battery with Type-C
Easy to use.. who can use it?
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.