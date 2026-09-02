This Bluetooth remote lets you scroll through videos and social media content hands-free. You can scroll up and down, play or pause videos, like posts on some apps, and even adjust the volume. It's super useful for watching Reels and Shorts. The best part? Its original price on Amazon is Rs. 1199, but it's available for just Rs. 399 after a massive 67% discount.

You can also use this remote to control your mobile camera. Just place your phone on a tripod and click photos from a distance. There's no need to run back to the phone when taking selfies, group photos, or recording vlogs, dance videos, or workout sessions. It can even start or stop video recording and handle zoom on some camera apps.