Jailer 2 is set to hit theatres on October 15, 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the latest release update and cast details.

Speculation regarding any possible postponement of Rajinikanth’s film ‘Jailer 2’ has finally come to an end. While there were rumours doing the rounds on social media regarding any possible delays for the highly anticipated film following speculations of reshoots, it has now been confirmed that the film will see its theatrical release on October 15, 2026.

Release Date of Jailer 2 Revealed

Sun Pictures has posted a new poster on September 2 revealing that the film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar will release on October 15.

It is evident that the movie Jailer 2 has not been delayed at all. Earlier, the release date had been announced, but now, the production house has reconfirmed October 15 as the release date.

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The promotion of the film has already gained good traction through the film’s promo materials. The first song of the movie, called Ala Bolelo featuring Shamna Kasim, was released recently and added more anticipation to the sequel.

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Rajinikanth Reprises His Role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2

With Jailer 2, Nelson and Rajinikanth reunite again after the successful collaboration in the 2023 film, Jailer. In the sequel, Rajinikanth is reuniting as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, while Nelson reprises his roles of screenwriter and director. Sun Pictures will produce the film, which will be presented by Kalanithi Maran.

Among other cast members of the first instalment, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu will make their return. Other cast members include Suraj Venjaramoodu, Bagavathi Perumal, Jatin Sarna and others.

Anirudh Ravichander will again create the soundtrack of the film. Some of the names that have been rumored about the project include Hrithik Roshan, S. J. Suryah and Mithun Chakraborty, but their participation is yet to be confirmed.

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Jailer 2 To Compete With Festive Films

The film’s release in the month of October places it right in the thick of the festival season. The film by Dhanush titled ‘Om: Chapter 1’ is already lined up for October 16, a day after the Rajinikanth film.

At least for now, Jailer 2 is still fixed for October 15.