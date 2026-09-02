Want Better Blood Sugar Control? 7 Simple Everyday Habits That Can Help
If you have diabetes or are pre-diabetic, keeping your blood sugar levels stable is super important. Here's how you can manage it with ease. Keep scrolling to know more.
19
Image Credit : Getty
Seven things to keep in mind to control blood sugar levels
A person uses a glucometer to check their blood sugar. If you have diabetes or pre-diabetes, you must keep your blood sugar levels stable. This helps prevent future complications and also keeps you mentally sharp and alert.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
29
Image Credit : Getty
Diabetes is a disease where glucose levels increase abnormally
A doctor checks a patient's blood sugar using a glucometer. Stable blood sugar isn't just for diabetics; it helps everyone stay energetic and avoid that midday slump. Let's look at seven easy ways to keep your levels balanced.
39
Image Credit : Getty
Focus on eating foods with a low glycemic index.
A fulfilling bowl of healthy food, including quinoa, chickpeas, and fresh vegetables. You should follow a diet with whole grains, proteins, healthy fats, and lots of veggies. Eating more fibre helps keep your blood sugar steady. Always pick foods with a low glycemic index to avoid sudden sugar spikes.
49
Image Credit : Getty
Drink water throughout the day to keep the body hydrated
A person pours a glass of water from a jug. You need to stay hydrated for your body to work properly. Drinking enough water helps your kidneys flush out extra sugar. Throughout the day, sip on water, herbal teas, or other low-calorie drinks. Just stay away from fruit juices and sugary sodas.
59
Image Credit : Getty
Practice yoga, meditation, and deep breathing techniques
A woman sits in a yoga pose outdoors, looking calm. When you're stressed, your body releases hormones like glucagon and cortisol, which shoot up your blood sugar. Practising yoga, meditation, or even simple deep breathing exercises can help you manage stress and feel much better.
69
Image Credit : Getty
Lack of sleep can also affect blood sugar levels.
A person is sleeping peacefully in a comfortable bed. Getting enough sleep is a must. Not sleeping well can mess with your insulin sensitivity and make your blood sugar rise. It can also make you feel hungrier, leading to weight gain. Plus, lack of sleep boosts cortisol, which also impacts your sugar levels.
79
Image Credit : Getty
Eat small, frequent meals.
A plate with a balanced meal of salmon, asparagus, and lemon. To stop your blood sugar from spiking, try eating smaller meals more often. It's also a good idea to watch your portion sizes. Using smaller plates or measuring your food can really help you control how much you eat.
89
Image Credit : Getty
Walk or do light exercises after meals.
A person in running shoes is jogging on a track. Going for a walk or doing some light exercise after you eat can help control your blood glucose. Even a short 10 to 15-minute walk can do wonders for your health.
99
Image Credit : Getty
Avocado, olive oil, and nuts to the rescue
A bowl filled with different types of nuts like almonds and walnuts. Healthy fats from foods like avocados, olive oil, and nuts can slow down your digestion. This means glucose is released more slowly. Adding these to your meals will keep you feeling full for longer and help balance your blood sugar.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos